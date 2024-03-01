9 Boise Business That Have Already Closed Their Doors For Good in 2024

Every year, we put together a list of businesses in the Treasure Valley that called it quits for one reason or another. A little over two months into 2024, there have already been a handful that quit for one reason or another.

In 2023, more than 40 businesses in the Boise area called it quits. Some of the closures were the result of big chains navigating their way through bankruptcy proceedings. Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Rite Aid fell into that bucket.

Others, like Naked Fins, closed so that the owners could tweak their restaurant’s concept and open with a brand new name. Some concepts, like vegan eatery, Frondescence, just didn’t make the sort of connection they hoped to with the Boise community. Or it was just time to retire, move on and enjoy time with friends and family.

We’re seeing a similar trend in 2024. Of the businesses that have announced that they have closed or plan to close this year, several of the owners are ready to retire and spend quality time with their loved ones or focus their priorities elsewhere. Companies like Rite Aid and Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill, continue to struggle and cut locations to save money.

So as we start the final month of Q1 2024, which businesses has the Boise area lost? Which ones are winding down operations. Take a look for yourself.

