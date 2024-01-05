We Finally Know What Popular Store is Taking Over Boise’s Old Tuesday Morning

In February 2023, Texas-based Tuesday Morning, filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. Initially, they only planned on closing their location in Coeur d’Alene. Those plans changed in a matter of months.

By the end of April, the discount home goods retailer announced they had begun the process of liquidating and closing all of their stores. Those closures affected two locations in Boise: one on Boise Ave and one on Milwaukee not far from Boise Towne Square Mall. The latter is being filled by a new tenant.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

On January 2, a Facebook user in the Boise Bench Dwellers group tipped neighbors off that a Dollar Tree was moving into the vacant Tuesday Morning location. The post initially confused group members since there’s already a Dollar Tree store near Barnes and Noble, less than a mile away from this new location. Some wondered if the creator of the original post meant Family Dollar.

Get our free mobile app

The post was correct. Dollar Tree initially applied for a permit to remodel the existing 10,539 square foot space in August. A significant amount of that work was done in November and December and the store is almost ready to go.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The new store is located in Westpark Plaza and might not be the only new store opening in that shopping area. Public records indicate that Downeast Outfitters Inc is interested in vacant space at 303 N Milwaukee. That’s the former Mattress RX located right next to the old Tuesday Morning/new Dollar Tree location. The company has a Downeast Home & Clothing location on Eagle Road in Meridian, as well as locations in Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

Meanwhile on Boise Ave

We live near the defunct Tuesday Morning store on Boise Ave. The FOR LEASE sign is still out and there are no public records indicating that anyone has applied to improve the space for a new business. It’s one of TWO large vacancies in the Eastgate Shopping Center.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

A Rite Aid location in the shopping center closed in late November, not long after the pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy. The two vacant spaces are separated by a taekwondo studio.

It's anyone's guess what type of business would be interested in those vacancies. Just look at the some other recently claimed vacant spaces! The two defunct Bed Bath & Beyond locations wound up with wildly different tenants. The one on Federal Way is becoming an indoor pickleball facility. The one in Meridian is becoming another Scandinavian Designs furniture store.

LOOK: 11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at an Idaho Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 39 Businesses that Boise Lost in 2023 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2023 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart