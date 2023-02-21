Popular Discount Home Store Will Close Another Idaho Location for Good

2023 appears to be a bad year to be a home furnishings and decor store. This particular retailer just filed for bankruptcy and plans on closing more than half of their 487 stores, including a location in Idaho.

Tuesday Morning Files for Bankruptcy

The popular discount chain uses the slogan “home decor you’ll love at prices you’ll adore.” According to their website, their team of buyers travels the world to find things like accent furniture, bedding, home decor, kitchen tools, luggage, toys and other products from name brands that people are interested in.

They buy them at a great price, turn around and pass the savings on to you. They say you’ll pay 20-60% less than you would at a department store.

But has that model worked well? It certainly doesn’t seem to be right now. On February 14, the Texas-based retailer filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. According to the bankruptcy documents, they plan to close stores in low-traffic areas and focus their resources on stores in heritage and high-traffic markets.

By the next day, they had a list of over 250 stores they plan to close on their website.

Tuesday Morning Reduces Idaho Footprint Again

Once upon a time, the discount retailer operated five stores in the Gem State: two in Boise, one in Idaho Falls, one in Pocatello and one in Coeur d’Alene. The Pocatello and Idaho Falls locations closed after Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy for the first time in May 2020.

They’ve added the Coeur d’Alene location to the newest list of closures. Liquidation sales are already underway. They’re also closing their location in nearby Spokane.

It looks like that for now, the two Boise locations will continue operating normally. Those Tuesday Morning locations are in the Westpark Town Plaza near Boise Towne Square Mall and in the Eastgate Shopping Center on Boise Ave in southeast Boise.

