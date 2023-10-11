When Meridian’s Bed Bath & Beyond location closed its doors for good early this summer, it created a unique opportunity near the busiest intersection in the entire state of Idaho.

What Happened to Bed Bath & Beyond?

The home goods retailer started 2023 by defaulting on its loans and throwing a “Hail Mary” to try to avoid filing for bankruptcy, besides the fact that they knew that realistically the company wasn’t going to make it. They tried to stop the bleeding by cutting jobs and closing underperforming stores, including the Boise location. It wasn’t enough and by April, they did file for bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their physical locations.

Overstock.com recently rebranded to the Bed, Bath and Beyond name so the store’s logo and domain live on. Overstock.com now redirects to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Vacancies Mean Prime Opportunities Existing Businesses to Expand

Shortly after the Meridian and Boise locations closed, we did a report on potential businesses that may be eyeing the large, vacant stores on Eagle Road and Federal Way. That report looked at what other vacant Bed, Bath and Beyond stores became across the country.

Many of the brands mentioned already have stores in the Boise area, but as the trends showed some of these brands opted to move their current location into a vacant Bed, Bath and Beyond rather than open another location.

Existing Brand Applies to Move into Meridian Bed Bath and Beyond

Public records show that upscale furniture retailer, Scandinavian Designs, filed several permits with the City of Meridian in order to remodel the space for a store at 1350 N Eagle Road during the last week of October. Based on the company’s LinkedIn profile, it appears that this will be a new location for the store and not a move. Their profile reads:

We are thrilled to be expanding our Oregon and Idaho markets! Coming soon to Meridian, Idaho and Bend, Oregon, are brand-new showrooms. We can’t wait to settle in!

It’s not the first time the furniture and home goods retailer has taken advantage of another brand’s misfortune to get theirs up and running. Boise’s first Scandinavian Designs opened in the old, 31,000 square-foot former OfficeMax location on Broadway Avenue in 2018. About three years later, they opened their cheaper sister store, “The Outlet by Scandinavian Designs” in the old Shopko just down the street.

Pickleball Facility Taking over Boise’s Vacant Bed Bath and Beyond

Over Labor Day Weekend, rumors started flying that S2 Pickleball, an indoor pickleball facility, would be moving into the vacant Bed Bath and Beyond on Federal Way. In addition to courts that protect you from the elements, the planned facility will also include a place to refuel with smoothies/acai bowls/coffee/supplements, offer recovery services like massage, compression, ice baths and saunas and include an indoor golf simulator.

We signed up for their VIP list to see if we could confirm the address. The VIP list does say that S2 is opening on Federal Way. You can read more about it here.

It’s AWESOME to see these big vacant spaces find new tenants, but there are still some shopping areas that could use a little TLC around the Treasure Valley. Spooky season will eventually end and Spirit Halloween will vacate the old Kmart in Nampa. What should move in there? These were some killer ideas that you gave us.

