Another Big Retailer Announces All Their Idaho Locations Are Closing Permanently

In February, the home furnishings and decor store announced that they were filing for bankruptcy and planned to close more than half of its 487 stores. At the time, they had only planned on closing one Idaho location.

No, we’re not talking about Bed, Bath and Beyond. (Although they’ve also filed for bankruptcy and posted a message on their website reading “All Stores Closing, Everything Must Go! Time’s running out to use your gift cards at the Meridian, Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene locations. You can find more on that chain’s final days HERE.)

This time, we’re about Tuesday Morning. When the Texas-based retailer filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years, it said that it planned to close stores in low-traffic areas and focus its resources on stores in heritage and high-traffic markets. A location in Coeur d’Alene was on an initial list of closures, but the two Boise locations near the Boise Towne Square Mall and in the Eastgate Shopping Center on Boise Ave in Southeast Boise were not.

Those plans have now changed. On Saturday, April 29 the chain shared a message on the Facebook page for all their remaining stores that read:

Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support.

Tuesday Morning’s website instructs shoppers to use and gift cards or merchandise return gift cards before the close of business on Saturday, May 13.

During at least part of those 49 years, the once popular discount chain used the slogan “home decor you’ll love at prices you’ll adore.” They had a team of buyers that traveled the world searching for things like accent furniture, bedding, home decor, kitchen tools, luggage, toys and other products from name brands that people were interested in. They’d buy them at low prices and then pass the savings on to shoppers, claiming their inventory would cost you 20-60% less than a department store.

At one point, they operated five stores in Idaho, the three already mentioned and locations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls that closed sometime after the first time Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in May 2020.

A Season of Change In Southeast Boise’s Eastgate Plaza

Tuesday Morning will be the third business to leave the shopping plaza on Boise Avenue in the past year, but we don’t expect that space to stay vacant long. Last March, the property management informed a long-time tenant, Eastside Tavern, that their lease would not be renewed. The spot was almost immediately filled with a Play it Again Sports. The dive bar ended up moving down the street to the old Cricket’s Tavern location.

Thai Basil closed their Boise location in the same plaza in June 2022. A different Thai restaurant, Thai Bistro, opened in the same location in September.

Rumor has it that the plaza had a goal of making itself even more family-friendly, so it will be interesting to see what will open there next. We live in the neighborhood, so when we know…you’ll know!

