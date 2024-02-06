Two More Boise Area Businesses Announce They’re Closing For Good in 2024

Every year, we hope that the list of businesses that closed at the end of the year is shorter than the previous year. Unfortunately, things are off to a rough start in 2024. Two more businesses in the Treasure Valley are calling it quits.

Office Depot in Nampa

KIN Properties KIN Properties loading...

While we were at a Canyon County Festival of Trees meeting last weekend, someone mentioned that the Office Depot on Caldwell Boulevard was going out of business and told us this was the time to stock up on office supplies. On our way home we saw the sign twirlers informing anyone near the intersection of Northside and Caldwell Boulevard that the liquidation sale is underway. Not only are the office supplies on sale, they’re selling the fixtures too.

There are two listings for the 22,954 through KIN Properties. An investor can buy the property for $3,400,000 or lease it for $9.95 SF/yr. The listing says that building will be available on April 1.

Walgreens on Federal Way, Boise

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

When we wrote about the 27 additional regional Rite-Aid closures, we mentioned that there was a possibility that one of their competitors was about to close a location in Southeast Boise. We’d received a tip from an employee who said she was informed the store was closing and she’d be transferred to another location. Now the “Store Closing” signs are up and we can confirm the Walgreens location on Federal Way. Their last day is February 27. Those who use the store's pharmacy services will have their prescriptions transferred to the location on Apple Street.

The signs went up just days after the ABC affiliate in Chicago reported that the pharmacy chain had laid off 145 employees, mainly at the corporate level. We reported last July that Walgreens planned to close 150 of their stores by the end of August 2024. At the time, Stacker ranked them as the sixth largest retailer in America with 9,000 locations. More than 35 of those were in Idaho.

It doesn’t appear that the 14,533 square foot building has been listed for sale or lease quite yet.

Office Depot and Walgreens join the growing list of businesses that have already closed or announced that they plan to close for good in 2024.

