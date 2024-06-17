107.9 LITE-FM’s BMF Blowout: Win Meet & Greet Passes, Carnival Wristbands

Boise Music Festival is Saturday, June 22! You’ve already done the hard work - getting your tickets. Now your favorite at work station wants to take your BMF experience to the next level!

We’re talking about getting you face-to-face with this year’s Main Stage stars: Jason Derulo, Dustin Lynch, Cee Lo Green and the Sugar Hill Gang OR treating your kids to ride-all-day wristbands for the Boise Music Festival carnival for free.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So how do you win? To be truly transparent, I (Michelle Heart) am doing my show from New York City Monday-Wednesday. I'm here for a radio event, so I can't physically answer the phone in the LITE-FM studio. I CAN, however, communicate to you using the LITE-FM app and until I get back on Thursday, the app is going to be your key to upgrading your Boise Music Festival experience. If you don’t have our free app yet, you can download it using the box below:

Get our free mobile app

Listen for the codes at 7:40 a.m., 8:10 a.m., and 9:10 a.m.! Enter the code into the corresponding box below to get in to win.

The Fine Print: Keep an eye on your inbox! Winners will be notified via an e-mail from me, Michelle Heart. Prizes ALSO include a pair of GA tickets to get you through the gate. Once I return from the Big Apple, Thursday and Friday's contests will be call to win.

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart