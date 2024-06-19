Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Boise Music Festival 2024

The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is coming to Expo Idaho on June 22!

Whether this is your first time at the event or you’ve been going to the biggest one day festival in Idaho for years, we’ve got all the answers you need to have the BEST experience on Saturday.

After some unusually cool weather to start the week, we’re looking at sunny skies and a high just shy of 100 degrees on Saturday. Consider this your official reminder to stay hydrated leading up to the concert and during the event, pack your sunscreen and wear lightweight, light colored clothing to keep yourself from getting too hot.

Now that we’ve gotten that “mom talk” out of the way, we know that you may have questions about what to expect at the event. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions we get about Boise Music Festival every summer.

Read through them and if you don’t see the answer to a question YOU may have about the concert, feel free to drop us an e-mail. We’ll do our best to get you an answer as quickly as possible!

