When Do Boise’s Most Popular Grocery Stores Close on Thanksgiving?

Despite your best efforts, it happened. You made it through your long to-do list at work, made it to the grocery store BEFORE the Thanksgiving rush. Everything you need to make the Turkey Day feast is in your kitchen. At least that’s what you thought.

You pull at the card for a favorite family recipe, only to realize you forgot an essential item. Poultry seasoning for the stuffing. French fried onions for the green bean casserole. (By the way, those are flammable. We learned that the hard way.) Wine to help you get through a conversation with your father in-law that shares absolutely none of your political or social views.

Whatever you do, don’t panic! Most Treasure Valley grocery chains ARE open on Thanksgiving Day! But don’t wait too long to go pick up that missing item. All of them are operating on abbreviated hours. Here’s a glimpse of who’s open, who’s closed and their hours of business for Thanksgiving 2023.

Walmart

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When you think Walmart and Thanksgiving weekend, you think of long lines and chaos as people clamor for BIG savings, but Walmart is more than just a big box store. For many families, it’s their primary grocery shopping destination. If you fall into that category, hopefully you have a SECOND favorite grocery store. Walmart has announced that all of their locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

Thanksgiving Day is the only day where you won’t break out in a cold sweat trying to park at Trader Joe’s in Downtown Boise. Keeping with tradition, the eclectic grocery store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in both Boise and Meridian

Grocery Outlet

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

You know you sang the jingle in your head when you read that. If you’re shopping Grocery Outlet, it depends on which store is in your neighborhood. The Boise locations on Fairview and Overland, as well as the location in Caldwell are closed. The Nampa location is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ontario’s location is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albertsons

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Albertsons stores will open at the time they do on any given Thursday, but will close at 4 p.m.

Fred Meyer

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Fred Meyer will also open at the same time they do on Thursdays. According to their website all Fred Meyer locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

WinCo

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

This is a big adjustment for folks who are used to their neighborhood WinCo store being open 24/7. They’ll close at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The store warns people to get there no later than 2 p.m. because they’ll be going through their closing procedures if you arrive later.

Whole Foods

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Whole Foods only has one store in Idaho. That location on Broadway Avenue in Boise will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

