9 Tasty Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2023

Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!

Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds Facebook group spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted “Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?” in a group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn’t help but reply with something along the lines of “home with family.”

As wonderful as traditional Thanksgiving dinners are, they aren’t a one-size-fits-all situation. Some folks may not have a family in the area to spend the holiday with. Others may live in a small home with not a lot of space to prepare a feast.

Parents of grown children may have been informed that their kids won’t be joining them for Thanksgiving because they’ll be at the in-laws. Some people just don’t like cooking, don’t want a week’s worth of leftovers monopolizing their fridge or have any energy left to clean up after company.

Flight cancellations happen. Maybe they weren’t planning to be home for the holiday, but because of a last-minute cancellation, they found themselves stuck in Boise with nothing to prepare for the holiday. That happened to us last year and found ourselves booking a table at one of the restaurants below. They really did turn around a bummer of a holiday and gave us a reason to smile!

Whatever situation you're in that has you thinking about going to a dine-in restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, they'll welcome you with open arms and fill your bellies with their take on a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Tables at many of these restaurants fill up fast, so if something sounds tasty, don't wait to book that reservation!

