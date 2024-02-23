Boise Named Home to One of the Very Best Tacos in America

Ask a room full of people who have the best taco in the Boise area and you’re bound to get more than a dozen different answers.

Some folks insist you won’t find a taco better than what they cook up inside the Antonio’s Kitchen food truck. Others will gladly forgo popcorn when they go see a movie at Boise Spectrum Edwards theater if it means stopping at Tamales Nelly at CHOW first. Lovers of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives may tell you that you’ll find the best taco town is at Madre in the Lusk district after their Madre Quesabirria tacos were featured on the show. People that live in Canyon County may recommend Amano since their chef, Salvador Alamilla, has been nominated for a James Beard Award.

And then you have this author’s mom who was ultimately confused by the concept of street tacos when she visited Northeast Ohio. She couldn’t understand why the tacos weren’t crunchy like they were at Taco Bell. In the end she just wanted Taco Bell, so don't listen to her.

With so many taco choices in the Boise area, we’re glad that we didn’t take on the challenge that the food bloggers at “Love Food” did. They set out on a quest to find the best taco in every state. Read that again. The single best taco. Not the best taco restaurant. And we’ve got a feeling locals are going to have a lot to say about their pick for Idaho.

They chose the Bacon, Egg and Cheese taco at Tin Roof Tacos. Don’t get us wrong $2.75 per taco, the price is right. We also love that you can get breakfast tacos all day at Tin Roof…but when to see this as the number one pick for Idaho? We’re a little surprised to see such a basic take on the taco be ranked among the best of the best in the country.

Personally, El Gallo Giro is our favorite taco destination but we’re biased since they did some impressive catering for our wedding!

If you haven’t found your favorite taco destination yet, maybe you’ll find yours on this massive list of taco spots that our co-worker visited over the span of a year.

