30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise

We’ve all heard it before, “the world doesn’t revolve around you.” Sure, that’s true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you!

Caffeine lovers in the Treasure Valley almost ALWAYS kick off their special day by grabbing their free drink at Dutch Bors. It’s a local tradition! But why stop with ONE coffee?

There are businesses all over the Treasure Valley looking to spoil you for your birthday! In fact, some of them will spoil you at any point during your birthday month or up to a week after your big day!

We know you’re busy and don’t have time to organize that list, so we did the work for you! Before you scroll through it, here are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Many of these freebies require you to sign-up for some sort of e-club to get your coupon. If you don't want to get spammed by these businesses, think about setting up an e-mail account solely dedicated to catching these types of offers.

Sign-up sooner rather than later. If you sign-up ON your birthday, they might not be able to send your freebie soon enough.

Some of these freebies are ONLY available on your birthday. Others give you a little while longer to pick up or eat your gift.

We know there are plenty more freebies to be found. We're going to continue to update this page as we find the time, so if there's another freebie you want to shout out feel free to tell us about it and we'll sneak it in our next set of updates!

30 Places For You to Score Birthday Freebies in the Treasure Valley Is it your birthday month? Awesome! Let's go score you some free stuff!

