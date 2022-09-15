Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday

Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?

There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.

As a new venue for the comic arts festival, Zoo Boise is keeping with the tradition by offering all guests free admission on Saturday, September 17 beginning at 10 a.m. The only thing that guests need to do to redeem their free admission is to register for Saturday’s events on Eventbrite. After registering, you’ll be able to pick up your entry wristbands outside the Zoo gates when you arrive at the event.

At 17 acres, Zoo Boise will be the hub for BCAF X’s cosplay competitions, presentations, performances and Artists’ Alley, some of the most popular things happening during the three-day event.

I typically don’t write in the first person anymore because the internet trolls told me I shouldn’t, but when writing about the Boise Comic Arts Festival, I absolutely have to throw in my two cents. Those of you who spend time with me on the radio or social media know that I’m a huge nerd and that I started getting into conventions about four years ago. I was late to the party and didn’t attend the Boise Comic Arts Festival until 2019 when they hosted their event at JUMP. I was blown away by this event! It has so many of the components that people pay big money to see in Seattle, Portland or Salt Lake City…for FREE. The library and its partners have done such a great job putting this event together and it’s one of those local events that more people should know about!

So what do you have to look forward to this year? In total, the event is three days long. Friday, September 16 is Librarians & Educators days which offers a curriculum on how to use comics as a tool in the classroom to inspire creativity, empower young readers and enhance what’s already in the lesson plan. The courses will be held at the Idaho State Museum. Click here to see the schedule and register for free.

Sunday’s programming includes panels, workshops and gaming events at both the Boise Public Library on Capitol and the Idaho State Museum. You can see the schedule here.

As for Saturday? There’s a lot going on at Zoo Boise, but we pulled some of the highlights that you should make time to see if you can!

