One of the World’s Largest Inflatable Bounce Houses is Coming to Boise

If your kids thought Inflatable World, a new inflatable water park in Meridian, was awesome then they’ll LOVE what’s coming to the Boise Towne Square Mall this October!

Monster Bounce, a giant inflatable park, has added Boise as one of their tour stops for 2023. At just over 23,000 square feet, the bouncy attraction is just shy of being the largest bounce house in the world. (That title belongs to a similar attraction called “The Big Bounce America”.)

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

According to the attraction’s website, there are 12 different attractions that kids of all ages can tackle during a visit. You can’t miss the first one - The Monster Entrance. The giant inflatable chair feels reminiscent of both the inflatable furniture we couldn’t get enough of in the ‘90s AND the oversized chair at The Lowe Family Farmstead.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

From there, you head into “Party Central” which is essentially an oversized version of your normal bounce house but so much cooler because that’s where you’ll find a DJ spinning upbeat, fun songs throughout your entire session.

Get our free mobile app

Head straight back and you can tackle one of the five super slides.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

To one side you’ll find a bungee run, maze airbag jump and tipping top.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

When you head toward the other side of the oversized bounce house, you better feel adventurous. That side is where you’ll find the 350-foot-long, dual-lane obstacle course where you’ll crawl over things, under things, through things and bounce a lot.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

If you always wanted to try one of those rock climbing walls, but were too nervous to do it (even with the harness on,) their climbing wall might be where you conquer that fear. If you slip or make a misstep, you’ll land on the pillowy bouncy surface.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

Something about the Wrecking Ball feature makes us giggle. Maybe it’s seeing millennial parents swing it at their kids, darn well knowing that in their heads they're singing Miley’s “Wrecking Ball.”

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

There’s also a Battle Beam feature where you can go live out your American Gladiator fantasies or work a disagreement you’re having with a family member, friend or co-worker. We’re sure by the time one of you hits the mat, you’ll be giggling and it’ll be like it never even happened.

Facebook/Monster Bounce Facebook/Monster Bounce loading...

Finally, they do have a section of the park that’s reserved for kids seven and under and their parents where they can get away from the big kids. We’re not sure exactly what the sessions will look like once they blow this monster up in the parking lot in Boise but in other cities, in addition to this safer area for the littlest kids, they’ve also reserved certain sessions where only kids and parents that fall into this age group can access ALL of the attractions in the park.

How Long Can I Bounce?

It looks like playtime works similarly to trampoline parks in the area. You can buy your sessions in increments of one or two hours. Prices vary depending on which type of session you pick, but kids three and under are always free. They’re comparable to what you’d pay at Inflatable World (during their season,) Jump Time or Fly High.

When Will Monster Bounce Be in Boise?

Right now, the giant bounce house is wrapping up its tour stop in Idaho Falls and then will head to Boise, October 6-21.

Tip of the hat to our friends at BoiseDev who first reported the attraction is coming to Boise.

Rumor Mill: Is A Fun New Concept Moving into Boise's Old Bed Bath & Beyond? Whether he planned to start the rumor mill or not, a Facebook user mentioned that the old Bed Bath & Beyond on Federal Way may become an indoor pickleball facility. Here's what we know.

New Indoor 2 Story Go-Karting Experience Is Now Open in Meridian K1 Speed is now open in Meridian. It combines the toasty warmth of Fast Lane with the double-decker track from Wahooz, while adding its own twist on the go-karting experience by installing LED lights around the track! For more on the facility click HERE.