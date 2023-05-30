A Bouncy New Boise Area Water Park Opens Just in Time for Summer

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in the Treasure Valley! For many parents, it also means the school year is winding down and they’ll soon get to put on the hat of “Director of Summer Fun & Games” in addition to all of the other roles they play.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of fun in and around water in our area. Roaring Springs has opened for the season and will transition to a 7-days-a-week schedule starting on May 31. All the splash pads from Boise to Ontario are open for the season. The public pools in Boise, Nampa and Meridian will all open before or on June 5. Quinn’s Pond, Eagle Island and Sandy Point are already packed.

That’s an already impressive list of fun water activities, but it just got a little longer! Over the holiday weekend, a brand new, inflatable water park quietly opened in Meridian. Inflatable World Water Park rose-up at 1133 E Chinden Boulevard on May 27.

As you can probably assume by the name, the part is filled with giant inflatables and waterslides. They’ll also provide water balloons for a good old fashion water balloon fight, so your kids can go at it somewhere other than your backyard.

What’s great is this is truly an all ages attraction. Some of the slides maybe a little big or intimidating for the little ones, so the park has this cute dinosaur themed area for kids five and under.

Open playtime at Inflatable World works similarly to trampoline parks like Jump Time or Fly High. You buy your play time in 90 minute increments or you can buy a membership that allows you to play anytime during the season which wraps up on August 27. There are discounted tickets for parents who are “non-jumpers."

Parents don't have to sit and watch, though. Anyone under the 250 pound weight limit for the inflatables is welcome to buy play time. So if you're a kid at heart and want to catch some serious hang time before splashing down in this pool, you totally can.

Pro-Tip: The park says the turf around the park can get really, really hot so socks are required. If you forget socks or your child loses one, they do sell them at the park.

Right now, the park opens in the morning Wednesday-Friday and reopens later in the afternoon. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s open form 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

