What You Need to Know Before You Go to Idaho’s Roaring Springs in 2023

The Boise area is about to go from zero to summer in the blink of an eye! While cool, damp weather delayed the opening of Roaring Springs it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate enough to allow the park to open well before Memorial Day.

Roaring Springs's NEW opening date for 2023 is Saturday, May 13 and they are absolutely thrilled to welcome back kids of all ages for what’s going to be a season unlike any you’ve experienced before!

That’s not JUST because of some new attractions opening as part of Phase One of their major expansion plan. The park has made some other improvements and adjustments that you’ll probably want to be aware of before your first visit of the year.

That’s why we’ve put together this “Roaring Springs Survival Guide” to help make your visit one filled with fun, not stress!

Is Roaring Springs Open Every Day?

Well, that sort of depends on when you’ve opened this article. If you’re opening it just before opening weekend, the answer is “no.” Starting May 13, Roaring Springs will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day weather permitting.

They’ll have special “after-school splash” hours from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 - Friday, June 2 before opening for regular summer hours, seven days a week on Saturday, June 3. They adjust their hours for the “After School” splash again on August 17. The full season schedule is up HERE. Just remember that the hours are always subject to change due to the weather.

Are There New Rides at Roaring Springs in 2023?

We’re glad you asked! Yes. The first phase of the park’s 10-15 year expansion plan opens this season. It features new attractions like Camp IdaH2O, Critter Crossing, Class 5 Canyon, new luxury cabanas and the park’s first-ever bar (Geyser Grill & Bar.) We’ve already previewed those attractions HERE, so if you haven’t looked at the photos, pop over to that article.

I Can Drink Alcohol at Roaring Springs?!

Yes, but know that Roaring Springs has already put some safety rules into effect when it comes to alcohol consumption in the park. This is STILL a family park, so don’t get stupid and ruin the fun for everyone.

The new Geyser Bar and Grill will serve local craft beers and Idaho-inspired cocktails like “44 Special” and “Sunnyslope Sweet Tea” but they can only be enjoyed in the Geyer Bar and Grill areas or in one of the new luxury cabanas. When you rent one of those cabanas near the bar, Camp IdaH2O or Glass 5 Canyon, you get food and alcohol service from the new restaurant.

When Does the Expansion Open?

Wednesday, May 31 at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

What’s Up With These Wristbands?

Both the waterpark and Wahooz moved to a new point-of-sale recently, which gives them access to a new “Pay ‘n Play” system built into the silicon wristbands. They use RFID technology to allow you (or your kids) to tap and pay for things like food and merchandise around the park. That means you no longer have to worry about your purse, wallet or phone walking off from where you set up camp for the day. You can leave those safely in a locker or at home.

You can load cash for food and tickets to the wristbands from your computer, ticket counter or kiosk. The wristbands can be used at both Roaring Springs and Wahooz.

A wristband will cost you $5, but half of the cost will be donated to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital which is pretty cool. There is, however, a $10 fee to replace your wristband if you lose it.

Are There No More Season Pass Cards?

You’re correct. The old Season Pass Cards have been replaced by similar “Pay ‘n Play” wristbands. Every season pass holder gets one with their purchase. It does all the things the wristbands we mentioned above do, as well as grants you unlimited visits to the park like your old season pass card. If you have an old Season Pass card, you can stop by the Roaring Springs office to switch it out for your new wristband.

