How You Can Get Into the Western Idaho Fair for FREE This Week

Summer break may be winding down, but some of the greatest events of the summer are still yet to come!

Get ready to stuff your face with Pronto Pups, scream on all the rides and catch a concert because the Western Idaho fair is almost here. It kicks off this Friday, August 16 and runs through Sunday, August 25 at Expo Idaho.

With all of the 4-H & FFA competitions, rides, concerts and midway entertainment, the Western Idaho Fair is really one of the best values in town. If you take advantage of early admission prices, fair tickets are just $8-$10 depending on your age. Your fair admission also gets you into the concerts in the grandstand at the old Les Bois Park for free. Take a peek at this year’s concert line-up:

Monday, August 19: KANSAS

Tuesday, August 20: Nate Smith

Wednesday, August 21: Yung Gravy

Thursday, August 22: The Beach Boys

Friday, August 23: Josh Turner

For the first time ever, the Western Idaho Fair is offering reserved seating in the Grandstand boxes and bleachers. If you take advantage of that offer, you get a VIP admission allowing you to skip the line while everyone else is waiting to get inside the concert area. That option is sold out for KANSAS and The Beach Boys, but as of August 12, was still available for the other three artists.

Can’t wait until the concerts start to visit the fair? There’s a cool opportunity to check it out on opening day…for free! CBS 2 is sponsoring free admission to any fair goers that bring a non-perishable food donation which will be given to the Boise State Food Pantry.

That offer is good for fair-goers who arrive between 12-4 p.m. on Friday, August 16. It’s the second year in a row where they’ve made the offer good for four hours, so if you hustle, you may be able to scoop the kids up from school and head directly to the fair early enough to get in free!

The fair is also offering free admission to all active duty military or veterans who show their Military ID or DD214 form on Thursday, August 22.

