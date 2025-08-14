Here&#8217;s Your Guide to Getting FREE Admission at the Western Idaho Fair

The calendar might say “back-to-school,” but event season is far from over in the Boise area! One of the most anticipated events of the summer kicks off on Friday, August 15. 

Nothing says “Boise summer” quite like the smell of Pronto Pups and funnel cakes wafting through the air, squeals coming from thrill rides like the Zipper and Hawaiian Express and the sounds of live music filling Expo Idaho. The Western Idaho Fair is back to stir up all those classic summer memories and maybe even make some new ones! 

Often called the social event of the summer, the fair packs in 10 days of rides, concerts, midway entertainment and 4-H and FFA competitions Friday, August 15, through Sunday, August 24. And they offer it all at an incredible value. While carnival wristbands cost extra, admission tickets are affordable for the entire family!

Western Idaho Fair Admission Prices for 2025

  • Adults (12-61): $10
  • Youth (6-11): $8
  • Seniors (62+): $9
  • Kids (5 and under): FREE

Western Idaho Fair Concert Line-Up for 2025

The coolest part of those admission tickets? They include general admission access to the night concerts in the grandstand! And this year, the fair has put together a line-up that will have you coming back night after night. Here’s who’s playing this year:

Monday, August 18: Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Tuesday, August 19 - Daughtry

Wednesday, August 20 - Jake Owen

Thursday, August 21 - All American Rejects

Friday, August 22 - Wynonna Judd

Reserved grandstand and VIP Pit Tickets are sold out for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Daughtry, The All-American Rejects and Wynonna Judd. As of Thursday, August 14 there are still some reserved box seats available for Jake Owen. 

Score FREE Admission to the Western Idaho Fair

CBS 2 is sponsoring free admission to any fairgoers that bring a non-perishable food donation to benefit the Boise State Food Pantry. 

That offer is good for fair-goers who arrive between 12-4 p.m. on Friday, August 16. It’s the second year in a row where they’ve made the offer good for four hours, so if you hustle, you may be able to scoop the kids up from school and head directly to the fair early enough to get in free!

The fair is also offering free admission to all active duty military or veterans with a valid military ID on Wednesday, August 20. 

