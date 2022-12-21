Earlier this week, we shared that a legendary Boise restaurant was honored with the distinction of being one of the “Best Christmas Restaurants” in America. It’s also one of the most expensive.

We were already working on gathering this information when one of our rockstar Facebook fans, Mark, asked if we could list some more budget-friendly options. After searching through reservation sites like Open Table, Boise foodie groups on Facebook and other edges of the interwebs, we found at least 14 restaurants that are open on Christmas Day.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

From price ranges to cuisines, there’s a lot of variety on this list! If you’ve already decided on a non-traditional Christmas this year or suddenly need to change plans because your family celebration fell apart due to illness, these local businesses are ready to welcome you into their family with open arms this year!

14 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2022 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are open on Christmas Day 2022!

