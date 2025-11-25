Get ready for one of Canyon County’s most beloved holiday traditions! The 31st annual Canyon County Festival of Trees returns to the Ford Idaho Sports Center in Nampa for a spectacular weekend celebrating the season while supporting a cause that truly matters.

This isn’t just another holiday event. It’s a community celebration where gorgeously decorated trees meet a meaningful impact. Every ticket sold, every tree auction and every raffle ticket purchased helps deliver hot, nutritious meals to homebound Canyon County seniors who need them most through Meals on Wheels.

When and Where Is the Canyon County Festival of Trees?

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

You’ll find the festival in the Ford Idaho Sports Center just behind the Ford Idaho Center at 16200 North Idaho Center Boulevard. The general festival and special events like Cookies with Santa, Breakfast with Santa and Bingo happen Friday, November 28 and Saturday, November 29. The gala and tree auction fall on the evening of Monday, December 1.

Friday, November 28

Public Hours: 12–5 p.m.

Cookies with Santa: 6–8 p.m.

Saturday, November 29

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30–10 a.m.

Public Hours: 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bingo (18+): 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 1

Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.

Dinner: 6:30 p.m.

Auction: 7:00 p.m.

How Much Does It Cost?

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

General Admission

(Available at door, does not include Santa photo)

Adults: $8

Kids (4–12) and Seniors (62+): $5

Family Pass (Up to 6 guests): $25

Kids 3 & Under: FREE

Special Events

(Buy tickets in advance online)

Cookies with Santa: $10

Bingo: $50 buy-in

Breakfast with Santa: SOLD OUT

Gala: SOLD OUT

Why This Festival Matters

Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors loading...

Your festival attendance and participation directly changes lives in Canyon County. Proceeds from admission, raffle tickets and the tree auction provide nutritious meals to homebound seniors who are not able to cook or get to the grocery store on their own.

Get our free mobile app

But Meals on Wheels isn’t just about food. It's also about connection. For many recipients, their routine Meals on Wheels visit is their only personal contact with another human being. These relationships combat loneliness and help seniors stay safely in their homes.

Festival Weekend Highlights

The Tree Display

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Walk through an inspiring collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and festival displays created by local businesses, community groups and creative individuals. Each tree tells a story and showcases the incredible talent in our community. We’re expecting a total of 41 trees this year.

Live Entertainment

Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors loading...

Local performers bring holiday cheer all weekend long! Enjoy dancers, singers, musicians and more on the mainstage throughout both festival days. Want to get in on the action? This year also includes Christmas karaoke!

Vendor Village

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Get your Christmas shopping done early with more than 50 local vendors offering unique gifts, holiday décor and treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

Meet Santa

Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors Hill Photography Studio via Canyon County Festival of Trees Board of Directors loading...

While Santa photos aren’t included with admission, professional photos are available for purchase. The big guy himself will be there for both family-friendly special events and the general festival hours.

Can I Take Home One of the Trees?

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

15 of the most impressive trees will go to live auction during our Gala on Monday, December 1. If you’ve secured a ticket, you’ll have the opportunity to raise your paddle to make the winning bid.

Those trees normally sell for thousands of dollars, which may not be in your budget. You’re not out of luck! Buy a $20 raffle ticket during one of our special events or the general festival for a chance to win a tree. If you win, the tree will be delivered to your home or office fully assembled.

A few trees will be part of a silent auction that you can participate in from home. That’s how we won the incredible Wicked tree Middleton Middle created in 2024!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there parking at the Ford Idaho Sports Center?

Yes! There’s plenty of FREE parking in the parking lot that the Sports Center shares with the Idaho Center.

Are strollers allowed inside the festival?

Yes! Strollers, wagons and mobility devices are welcome. Just be mindful of crowds in the vendor aisles and near the tree displays.

Is the Festival ADA Accessible?

Absolutely.

What forms of payment are accepted?

Most vendors will accept credit/debit cards, while some may prefer cash. Raffle tickets and admission can be purchased with cash or card.

Will there be access to food and drink?

Yes, the Sports Center’s café will be open. If their selection is anything like 2024, come hungry! The portions were HUGE.

How long should I plan to spend at the event?

Most guests spend 1–2 hours exploring the trees, browsing the vendors and enjoying entertainment. Special events will run their full scheduled time.

Can I take photos of the trees?

Please do! Photos, videos and social media content are encouraged! Just don’t touch or disturb the displays.

Where do the funds go?

100% of proceeds stay in Canyon County and directly support Meals on Wheels programs in Caldwell, Nampa, Melba and Parma.