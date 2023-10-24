Canyon County Festival of Trees Surprises Nampa With Brand New 2023 Event

Mark your calendars! The Canyon County Festival of Trees has confirmed their 2023 dates and this year’s festival includes a brand new event.

The Canyon County County Festival of Trees is happening November 24-25 at the Ford Idaho Sports Center in Nampa. It’s not just one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the Treasure Valley, it’s also one of the biggest fundraisers for Meals on Wheels programs in Canyon County.

The program delivers nutritious, low-cost meals to seniors who may not be able to cook for themselves, are homebound or have mobility issues. Sometimes, a visit from their Meals on Wheels delivery volunteer is the only interaction these seniors have to look forward to. Being homebound can be incredibly isolating, so these relationships are really special and are another reason why raising funds for Meals on Wheels through the Festival of Trees is a big deal.

Last year, the event raised $150,000 for the cause. It was the largest donation they were able to make in the 28-year history of the event. They’re hoping to top that number in their 29th year and you can help by checking out this year’s events!

Festival of Trees

Festival guests can marvel at the over-the-top Christmas trees designed by local businesses and organizations on Friday, November 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, November 25 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. These trees will eventually go home with sponsors, be raffled off during the festival’s signature events or auctioned off at the Gala finale.

In addition to snapping selfies with the trees, you have the opportunity to get a jump start on your Christmas Shopping in Santa’s Village. 30 local vendors are hoping to help you find the perfect gift for someone special on your Christmas shopping list.

There will also be live entertainment on the festival’s main stage throughout both days.

Breakfast With Santa

Breakfast with Santa is one of the most popular events during festival weekend and is limited to 180 guests. It’s scheduled for Saturday, November 25 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. During the event, guests get to enjoy breakfast, live entertainment and a magical visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At the end of that visit, you’ll get to snap a professional photo with Santa that can be downloaded for FREE following the event. Tickets are $15 and are only sold in advance. Organizers do expect this event to sell out again in 2023.

Bingo Night

This event is replacing the old Cocktails and Canvas night and is BRAND NEW in 2023! It’s scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. For $50, you’ll get to play in 10 games and have the opportunity to go home with a fistful of cold hard cash. You can buy in now buy clicking here.

Finale Gala

The Canyon County Festival of Trees Gala wraps up the event on Monday, November 27. The event includes a cocktail hour, dinner and the final push to raise as much money as possible to make sure that no seniors in the 2C go hungry. The tree auction is the biggest part of that push! If you win a tree, it will be wrapped, delivered and assembled at your home/office. Talk about easy! Reservations are required and you can buy those tickets HERE.

What sort of trees can you expect? Every year brings something a little bit different but here’s a look at the trees that were part of last year’s event. If you're interested in donating a tree, the festival is still accepting those! Click HERE for more details.

