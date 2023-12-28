Surprise! Nampa’s Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Opens for Bonus Weekend

The Christmas season have come and gone, but there are still things on your Christmas bucket list that you didn’t get to. Luckily, you’re getting a few bonus days to experience one of the most unique Christmas lights displays in town!

Four of the Boise area’s major Christmas lights displays are open well past Christmas Day. The Idaho Botanical Garden is open for Winter Garden aGlow through New Year’s Eve.

Christmas in Color, the drive thru light show at Expo Idaho, is still open but has switched to a brand new show. Their “2023 Wrapped” show featuring some of the year’s biggest hits from Taylor Swift, the Barbie and Super Mario Brothers movies, Dua Lipa, OneRepublic and more is running thru New Year’s Eve too.

As for Indian Creek Plaza and the lights at Scentsy Commons? Both of those free displays will be on into the second week of January.

The one display that closed BEFORE Christmas? The stunning “Lost in Christmas Maze” at Shindig Farms at ID 45 and Scism Road in Nampa. After Halloween, the elves string up lights in and over the hay bales to transform it into a Christmas themed challenge. While they were originally slated to close for the season on Saturday, December 23, Shindig Farms posted on Facebook that due to popular demand, they'll be opening for three bonus days on Thursday, December 28-Saturday, December 30 from 5-10 p.m.

In addition to walking through the maze surrounded by lights on the walls and cascading canopies over you, you may also stumble across some characters you recognize from Christmas movies!

Looking through Instagram photos from the 2022 maze, it looks like Jennie’s kids found an inflatable Ralphie in his A Christmas Story bunny PJs. Her glowing review said that they also found the Grinch and his dog Max, Santa Claus and carolers while visiting the maze. They even found a cute inflatable gingerbread house to snap photos in front of!

Outside of the maze, you’ll find the slides from the fall season dressed up in Christmas lights, light-covered teeter-totters, a zip line and a swing ride. They’re also offering horse-drawn Christmas Wagon Experiences, Christmas tree sales and cups of steamy hot chocolate.

So just how challenging is the maze? These are some real reviews from folks who gave it a shot during their first fall season in 2021.

