The holiday travel season is off to a much smoother start than last year! Since Thursday, which was expected to be the busiest day of air travel leading up to Christmas, only three flights scheduled to leave from the Boise Airport have been delayed.

That’s great news for folks traveling to visit friends and family across the country. But what if you’re spending Christmas in Boise but it’s not the quintessential big family celebration you see in holiday commercials and movies? It may just be you and a group of misfit friends who don’t have any family in Idaho. Or maybe you’re a childless couple who’s just happy to be able to spend time together after a busy year at work. Or maybe it’s just your small, immediate family celebrating the holiday together.

You may have plans for Christmas brunch or dinner, but you don’t want to spend the entire day looking at the four walls of your living room afterward. What if we told you that you didn’t have to? There are some fun, family friendly activities happening on Christmas Day if you want to get out and get active!

Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day? Scroll past the activity guide to see which restaurants are happy to serve you this year.

6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2023 Did your Christmas plans change? Here's some fun things to do in the Treasure Valley if you're looking to mix it up. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 13 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2023 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are open on Christmas Day 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart