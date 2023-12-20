Legendary Boise Restaurant Named One of the Best Christmas Restaurants in America

Whether it’s in a Hallmark Christmas movie or in a holiday commercial on TV, Christmas Dinner is usually portrayed with big family gatherings around a festive dining room table or beautiful tree. As heart warming as that is, we know not everyone’s Christmas looks like that.

Maybe your adult children have informed you that they’re traveling to the in-laws on the opposite side of the country this year. Maybe your flight was unexpectedly canceled and now you find yourself stuck in Boise without the groceries you need to pull off a fabulous feast. Or maybe, just maybe, after the busy year you had, the last thing you want to do is cook and clean! We’re not here to pass judgment if you decide you rather dine out on Christmas Day.

All year long, we’ve told you about Idaho restaurants that offer great meals and a fun atmosphere. The holidays are no exception! We just started a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day. While our elves continue reaching out to see who’s opened and who’s closed, we dug up the best Christmas restaurant in Idaho!

The foodies at 24/7 Tempo took on the challenge of finding “The Best Restaurants for Christmas in Every State.” After searching far and wide (or maybe doing a quick Google search, we really can’t be too sure,) it turns out that Boise residents don’t have to travel far to find the best sit down meal on Christmas Day. The honor went to a restaurant in the heart of Downtown.

Chandlers was selected as THE destination in the Gem State. The upscale restaurant offers a Christmas Prix Fixe Three-Course Dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For $55 (a price drop from 2022,) you get your choice of an entree with a soup/mixed green salad/steakhouse wedge and a dessert.

What is Chandler’s Serving on Christmas Day 2023?

This year’s entrée choices include:

Veal Picatta with a lemon butter caper sauce, broccolini and mascarpone polenta soufflé



Cauliflower Steak, a totally vegan meal that they recommend pairing with a mixed green salad and sorbet



Duck Two Ways, those two ways are seared and confit. It’s served with red cabbage, apple slaw, a port wine reduction and mascarpone polenta



Beef Bourguignon served with carrots, mashed potatoes, horseradish gremolata and red wine gravy.



Shrimp Scampi Italiano, a dish for seafood lovers made with white wine, butter, basil and more served over angel hair pasta.

Your dessert choices are “The Bomb,” Fromage blanc cheesecake or butterscotch crème Brule.

Looking for something different or want one of Chandlers famous steaks instead? They’ll be offering a full a la carte menu on Christmas Day, as well.

Of course, no experience at Chandlers would be complete without live Jazz music. On Christmas Day, there will be two solo set acts (TBA) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The Mike Rosenthal Trio with Amy Rose plays from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Of course we know that Chandlers isn’t within everyone’s budget. So if you’re looking for other options, we put together a list of restaurants open on Christmas that covers all sorts of price points and cuisines.

