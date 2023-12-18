11 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2023

Last year, a legendary Boise restaurant was honored by being named one of the “Best Christmas Restaurants” in America. It’s also one of the most expensive and may not fit your budget during the holidays!

We’re all for restaurants being closed on Christmas Day to allow their employees to spend the day with their families, but after last year we have a brand new appreciation for the ones welcoming guests with open arms. We had very much been looking forward to traveling back east to spend Christmas with our family, but found ourselves in the middle of Southwest’s holiday meltdown. Our flight got canceled on Christmas Eve. There were no plans to be in Boise for Christmas, so we hadn’t gone grocery shopping for all those things you’d need to make a traditional Christmas Dinner. We were crushed.

Luckily, Kona Grill was open on Christmas Day. We had no problem booking a reservation early in the day and their staff really turned around what was going to feel like a bummer of a Christmas.

Should you find yourself in a similar position THIS year, we’ve searched through reservation websites like Open Table, Boise foodie groups on Facebook and other edges of the interwebs to find restaurants in our area that are open on Christmas Day. We tried to find something for every budget and taste.

From price ranges to cuisines, there’s a lot of variety on this list! We’ll continue adding to this list if we find out that more restaurants are open on Christmas Day. (If you’re a restaurant owner or employee and you ARE open on Christmas, drop us a line here with your hours to be added!)

