One of my favorite things about living in the Treasure Valley is discovering those little locally owned businesses that you might drive past a hundred times before finally stopping in.

Unfortunately, sometimes those places disappear before you get the chance to go back.

That’s exactly what happened recently when my wife, Sara, and I were out exploring taco spots during my monthlong Tacoberfest adventure.

We decided to revisit El Sabor Tortilleria on Garrity Boulevard in Nampa. We’d stopped there during the summer of 2025 and had an absolutely wonderful experience. It was run by a couple of the sweetest ladies, and the food was amazing.

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But when we went back, it was gone. I started digging around to find out what had happened and eventually came across a heartfelt farewell message from the restaurant’s owner, Evelia.

In the message, dated June 26, she announced that El Sabor was closing its doors for good. She shared that opening the restaurant had been a dream come true, especially because she’s a kidney transplant patient who never imagined owning a restaurant would be possible.

Her message was filled with gratitude for the people who supported the business over the years and while I’m sad we won’t get to enjoy another meal there, I’m certainly glad Sara and I had the chance to experience it.

READ MORE: 12 New Treasure Valley Restaurants That Opened This Summer

Familiar Boise, Meridian and Nampa Businesses That Closed in 2026

Some of this year’s closures involved restaurants that had been serving Treasure Valley families for decades.

KJ’s American Grille in Meridian, for example, closed in September after a restaurant had operated at that location for 34 years.

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Golden Corral on Emerald Street in Boise closed after approximately 25 years.

And then there’s The RAM in Meridian. That one hits close to home, literally. It’s not far from our house, and my family and I ate and rooted on BSU there quite a bit over the years. It was one of those familiar places you could count on, until suddenly you couldn’t.

But restaurants aren’t the only businesses we’ve lost. The list also includes neighborhood bars, retail stores, recreation businesses, and even a Nampa hotel that closed unexpectedly.

Why Are Treasure Valley Businesses Closing?

There’s no single explanation. Some owners have decided it’s time to retire. Others have dealt with expiring leases, property redevelopment, ownership changes, or other circumstances.

In some cases, the businesses haven’t publicly explained their decisions and it’s worth pointing out that a business closing one location doesn’t necessarily mean the entire company is gone.

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While the Treasure Valley continues to grow and welcome new restaurants, stores, and businesses, it’s also worth remembering some of the familiar places that helped shape our communities.

We’ve put together a gallery highlighting Treasure Valley businesses that closed in 2026.

Take a look. Maybe you’ll recognize a favorite restaurant, remember a great night out, or discover that a business you haven’t visited in a while is no longer there.

And if we missed a local business that closed this year, especially one of those little independently owned places that quietly disappeared, let us know.