Summer is in full swing, and this may be one of the busiest weekends we’ve seen in the Treasure Valley all year. Whether you’re looking for live music, great food, family fun, or one of Idaho’s biggest annual traditions, there’s no shortage of things to do.

Here are some of the highlights happening Friday through Sunday.

Canyon County Fair Continues in Caldwell

The Canyon County Fair is one of the biggest attractions of the weekend, with something happening nearly every hour.

The Canyon County Fair Concert Lineup

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Friday Night

Classic rock legends Kansas take the stage, followed by a spectacular drone show.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Saturday

Country favorites Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker headline the grandstand concert after a full day of fair activities, including the Primary Health Fun Run and the annual Market Livestock Sale.

Manuel Velasquez, Getty Images Manuel Velasquez, Getty Images

Sunday

The fair celebrates Latino Cultural Day, featuring folklórico dancers, mariachi music, traditional performances, food vendors and family activities.

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash photograph of people riding swing carousel

Whether you’re there for the concerts or simply chasing the perfect elephant ear, this is one of the biggest events of the summer.

Idaho Island Festival Returns to Meridian

If you’ve never experienced the Idaho Island Festival, this is the year to go.

Idaho Pacific Islanders Inc. Idaho Pacific Islanders Inc.

Held Saturday at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, the free festival celebrates the cultures of Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia.

Idaho Pacific Islanders Inc. Idaho Pacific Islanders Inc.

Expect:

Authentic island food

Live Polynesian dance performances

Traditional music

Cultural demonstrations

Handmade crafts

Local vendors

Family activities

It’s one of the Treasure Valley’s most colorful and welcoming community festivals and yes, you should absolutely come hungry.

Idaho Patriot Thunder Rolls Sunday With Closures on I-84

One of Idaho’s most meaningful annual events returns this weekend.

High Desert Harley Davidson High Desert Harley Davidson

The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride was postponed last month because of severe weather but will now take place Sunday morning.

High Desert Harley Davidson High Desert Harley Davidson

Thousands of motorcycles will depart from High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian before making the 55-mile police-escorted ride to Mountain Home.

The annual ride raises money for Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund, helping military members, veterans and their families throughout Idaho.

High Desert Harley Davidson High Desert Harley Davidson

Closures and Slowdowns on 84

If you’re traveling east on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, expect rolling freeway closures and significant traffic delays as the procession moves toward Mountain Home.

Even if you’re not participating, it’s an incredible sight to witness.

Spend an Evening at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival continues its summer season this weekend with Sweeney Todd.

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

Pack a picnic, enjoy the outdoor amphitheater and experience one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite summer traditions under the stars.

Marco/TSMBoise Marco/TSMBoise

Make the Most of Your Idaho Weekend

Whether you’re cheering on thousands of motorcycles supporting our military families, enjoying island music in Meridian, eating your way through the Canyon County Fair, or spending the evening under the stars at the Shakespeare Festival, this is one of the best weekends of the summer to get out and enjoy everything the Treasure Valley has to offer.

Whatever you choose, have a great weekend and I’ll see you out there.