Corndogs, Concerts And 84 Closures: Here’s What’s Happening in the Treasure Valley July 24-26
Summer is in full swing, and this may be one of the busiest weekends we’ve seen in the Treasure Valley all year. Whether you’re looking for live music, great food, family fun, or one of Idaho’s biggest annual traditions, there’s no shortage of things to do.
Here are some of the highlights happening Friday through Sunday.
Canyon County Fair Continues in Caldwell
The Canyon County Fair is one of the biggest attractions of the weekend, with something happening nearly every hour.
The Canyon County Fair Concert Lineup
Friday Night
Classic rock legends Kansas take the stage, followed by a spectacular drone show.
Saturday
Country favorites Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker headline the grandstand concert after a full day of fair activities, including the Primary Health Fun Run and the annual Market Livestock Sale.
Sunday
The fair celebrates Latino Cultural Day, featuring folklórico dancers, mariachi music, traditional performances, food vendors and family activities.
Whether you’re there for the concerts or simply chasing the perfect elephant ear, this is one of the biggest events of the summer.
Idaho Island Festival Returns to Meridian
If you’ve never experienced the Idaho Island Festival, this is the year to go.
Held Saturday at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, the free festival celebrates the cultures of Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia.
Expect:
- Authentic island food
- Live Polynesian dance performances
- Traditional music
- Cultural demonstrations
- Handmade crafts
- Local vendors
- Family activities
It’s one of the Treasure Valley’s most colorful and welcoming community festivals and yes, you should absolutely come hungry.
Idaho Patriot Thunder Rolls Sunday With Closures on I-84
One of Idaho’s most meaningful annual events returns this weekend.
The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride was postponed last month because of severe weather but will now take place Sunday morning.
Thousands of motorcycles will depart from High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian before making the 55-mile police-escorted ride to Mountain Home.
The annual ride raises money for Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund, helping military members, veterans and their families throughout Idaho.
Closures and Slowdowns on 84
If you’re traveling east on Interstate 84 Sunday morning, expect rolling freeway closures and significant traffic delays as the procession moves toward Mountain Home.
Even if you’re not participating, it’s an incredible sight to witness.
Spend an Evening at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival
The Idaho Shakespeare Festival continues its summer season this weekend with Sweeney Todd.
Pack a picnic, enjoy the outdoor amphitheater and experience one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite summer traditions under the stars.
Make the Most of Your Idaho Weekend
Whether you’re cheering on thousands of motorcycles supporting our military families, enjoying island music in Meridian, eating your way through the Canyon County Fair, or spending the evening under the stars at the Shakespeare Festival, this is one of the best weekends of the summer to get out and enjoy everything the Treasure Valley has to offer.
Whatever you choose, have a great weekend and I’ll see you out there.
Idaho Patriot Thunder Over The Years
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals