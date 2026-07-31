Well, somehow we have already reached the weekend where July turns into August.

I’m not sure how that happened. It feels like summer just started and yet Spirit Halloween is opening, BSU is hosting banana-themed baseball, and the Treasure Valley calendar is absolutely packed.

Here are some of the best things happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend.

Banana Ball Takes Over The Blue

This is easily the biggest event of the weekend. For the first time ever, Banana Ball is coming to Idaho, with the Party Animals taking on the Texas Tailgaters at Albertsons Stadium Friday and Saturday.

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Now, this is not your traditional baseball game. Banana Ball is part sport, part comedy show and part giant dance party. Players perform choreographed routines, interact with the crowd and follow a set of unusual rules designed to keep everything moving.

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Friday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30. Saturday’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30. There are also pregame parties, player appearances and entertainment well before the first pitch.

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Valley Regional Transit is offering free bus service, with Park & Ride options from Boise Towne Square and Timberline High School. Considering the crowds expected around Albertsons Stadium, that may be the smartest way to go.

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Organizers are also monitoring the smoke and air quality. So far, both games were still scheduled to happen as planned, but you should check for updates before leaving home.

Celebrate Boise’s Basque Heritage at San Inazio

One of Boise’s longest-running and most colorful cultural celebrations returns to the Basque Block this weekend.

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The San Inazio Festival begins Friday evening with Basque pelota and handball exhibitions, a Friends and Family Night and women’s handball semifinal matches.

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The celebration continues throughout the weekend with traditional Basque food, dancing, music, sports and plenty of reasons to spend time downtown.

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Even if, like me, you don’t have a drop of Basque blood in your family, this is an event you don't want to miss. The food is incredible, the dancing is fun to watch and the atmosphere on the Basque Block is always welcoming. And, if somebody hands you a plate of croquetas or chorizo, just say thank you and enjoy.

Spirit Halloween Opens in Boise

For those of us who believe spooky season can never start too early, Saturday is a very important day.

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The Spirit Halloween store next to Cabela’s on Franklin Road is expected to open Saturday (8/1) at 11 a.m. It’ll be the first Treasure Valley location to open for the season, with costumes, decorations, animatronics and all the things to make your house the spookiest on the block.

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Yes, it is August 1 and No, I do not think that is too early. Costco has had giant skeletons out for weeks, and some stores are already putting out Christmas decorations. Halloween deserves its time too.

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Shop Local at the Weekend Markets

Most of the Saturday markets around the Treasure Valley run from around 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with farmers, artists, bakers and other local vendors.

Photo by Remy Gieling on Unsplash a group of people standing around a fruit stand

Then on Sunday, the Sunday Market at Storey Park in Meridian runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll find handmade crafts, jewelry, baked goods, food trucks, children’s activity booths and plenty of small businesses to support.

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Celebrate Hope At The Village At Meridian

The Village at Meridian is hosting Celebrate Hope Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., supporting St. Luke’s and celebrating the diverse cultures around the Treasure Valley.

Photo by Renaldo Matamoro on Unsplash a woman in a belly dance outfit holding a piece of cloth

The event is expected to include family activities and opportunities to support the work St. Luke’s does for patients and families around Idaho.

Don’t Forget About The Smoke Around Boise

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke is still going to be part of the weekend. Air quality has been unhealthy across the Treasure Valley this week, and some outdoor activities have already been canceled, including Boise's Friday night Teen Pool Party.

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Before heading to any outdoor event, check the latest air-quality readings and the event organizer’s social pages. Bring water, take breaks and be especially cautious with children, older adults and anyone with asthma or other breathing conditions.

It's Another Busy Treasure Valley Weekend

There really is something for everybody, just make sure you plan ahead. Between Banana Ball, San Inazio and everything else happening downtown, traffic and parking could get a little messy, especially Friday and Saturday evening.