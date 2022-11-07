How Innovative is Idaho Compared to Every Other State?

It’s pretty clear at this point that Idaho is growing rapidly, and employment is spiking like crazy — we’re even a large hub for new Information Technology (IT) jobs, and that’s surprisingly one of the main reasons why Idaho is growing so quickly — for the tech jobs!

But how innovative in Idaho?

There’s a report from this year, from WalletHub, that breaks down the most and least innovative states in America for the year 2022. In the report they say...

“Certain states deserve more credit than others for America’s dominance in the tech era. These states continue to grow innovation through investments in education, research, and business creation, especially in highly specialized industries. In order to recognize the nation’s biggest contributors, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of innovation-friendliness.”

Alright, so where does Idaho rank on the list?

According to WalletHub, Idaho is the 17th most innovative state in America in 2022.

We’re not as high on the list as I thought we would be, especially with Utah managing to make the Top 10, but we’re still in the top 20 leading innovative states in America which is pretty cool.

Also, I think it’s important to note this is more-specifically examining innovation with technology. Considering Idaho is one of the leading suppliers of foods and agricultural products in the country, I think it’s awesome we’re also ranking so high in the world of technology, too.

