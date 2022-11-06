And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one.

We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.

There’s a recent article from Stacker that highlights the most common fast-food chains in Idaho, and we created a list of the top 10 for you, and believe it or not, McDonald’s is NOT number one. Keep scrolling to see the top 10 fast-food restaurants in Idaho 👇

Stacker says...

“Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast-food restaurant along the way.”

They compiled their list using data from the City Lab at Georgia Tech, and they put in a disclaimer that says, “Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Idaho in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count.”

Keep scrolling for the fast-food restaurants that have the most locations in Idaho 👇

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise We understand that brands are always evolving! Heck, we've had some positive logo changes over the years ourselves! That doesn't make us miss these nostalgic looks any less! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart