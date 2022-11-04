We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money.

Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!

Jed Gray/Sun Valley Associates Real Estate Brokers Jed Gray/Sun Valley Associates Real Estate Brokers loading...

Boise’s still one of the most overvalued real estate markets in the country, so maybe home ownership is a dream for you too! Well, with lottery money in the bank you could afford one of the five most expensive single-family homes currently on the market in Idaho.

Get our free mobile app

We pulled some pictures of the extremely fancy homes for you to browse while you wait for your numbers to get selected during the next drawing! Scroll through the photos and see if any of them grab your eye!

Don’t have your ticket yet? Make sure you check out our round-up of the luckiest lottery locations in Boise before you go buy it!

5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball Leading up to the $1.5 billion Powerball drawing on November 5, these are the five most expensive single-family homes on the market in Idaho.

KEEP READING: 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley With a third weekly draw added to the Powerball, jackpots are getting bigger faster and lottery fever is growing! If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!