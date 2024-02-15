Idaho’s New Most Expensive Home for Sale Costs a Ridiculous $19.9 Million

Idaho's got a new most expensive home for sale and it’s full of unique features!

We don't know why Idaho's most expensive home for sale was delisted in January, but apparently a price tag at $24,500,000 is WAY too much for anyone's blood. That home was extravagant! With that Coeur d'Alene home off the market, that means another home slides into the top spot. That home isn't in CDA. It isn't in Gozzer Ranch in Harrison where celebrities are buying up property. It isn't in the Wood River Valley, where casino mogul Steve Wynn is trying to sell his property, either.

At $18,955,000 Steve Wynn's property in Ketchum (pictured above) is a million dollars away from being the most expensive home for sale in Idaho. On February 15, 649 Migratory Ride Way in McCall is on the market for a jaw-dropping $19,995,000. The 13,232 square foot home sits on a 3.06-acre lot about 10 minutes outside of Downtown McCall. It was completed sometime in 2022.

Outside of Aaron Paul, McCall’s not exactly a destination where you’d find the Hollywood elite or business moguls. So who does this home belong to?

It’s hard to say, but a trail of public records indicates that the parcel it’s located on might be owned by a trust set up for William Robert Bradley, a co-owner of Metabolife International. Bradley’s name might not sound familiar, but you probably Metabolife and its legal troubles. Products that contained ephedra. Tax evasion. The Metabolife name was in the news for quite some time in the mid-2000s.

As for the house itself? We stumbled across the Facebook page for Pinetop Custom Homes, the McCall-based builder who brought this thing to life. They have some REALLY cool images of the home’s progress from 2021 to its completion on that page! You can click HERE to check them out. Below are some photos of what the home looks like today!

