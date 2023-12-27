Someone Needs to Rescue This Historic and Haunted 117 Year Old Idaho Church

Every now and then, you stumble across a property on Zillow or Realtor.com that looks radically different from the others.

Idaho’s been known to have some quirky ones! A few years ago, we stumbled across a once beautiful, 107 year-old McCall Inn for sale. Once upon a time, it was called the Payette Lakes Club. Over the years it had served or hosted the likes of Bing Crosby, Spencer Tracy and Robert Young. BoiseDev reports that not only has the inn been purchased, it’s going through a pre-application process to potentially become an events center.

Robert Lyons/Century 21 Robert Lyons/Century 21 loading...

We also found this former brothel for sale in Wallace. It had been on and off the market several times, but Realtor.com says that it sold this spring or summer. It’s unclear what it may become, but we know that its sister property was renovated into an Airbnb property that pays homage to the history of Wallace’s Red Light District.

Sarah Murphy/Local Real Estate Sarah Murphy/Local Real Estate loading...

This time around? We found a fascinating church with an unusually low price tag in Lewiston. Here’s the story behind it. Do you think someone will give it a third chance?

