According to Realtor.com, the national median home price for March was $424,000. While that’s down from a record high of $449,000 in June 2022, that number is still enough to make you wince. It gets worse if you’re looking to buy in Idaho.

Redfin lists the median home price inIdaho as $433,200. While that’s down just over 11% from the same time in 2022, that’s still $15,800 OVER the national average. Living in Boise, you may have predicted that number would be even higher and that gut feeling is spot on. Of the over 1,000 homes that Realtor.com currently has listed for Boise, the median listing price is $519,900.

That’s down about $60,000 from this time last year but that number still seems astronomical, especially if your wages haven’t gone up to compensate for the increased cost of living. It may make you feel like your dreams of home ownership are out of reach for the foreseeable future, but just how outrageous are our home prices in the Treasure Valley compared to other Idaho counties not named “Ada?” We dug into the most recent data available on Realtor.com to find out.

Believe it or not, there are places in the state where it's much worse than Ada County!

Author’s Note: These numbers represent the current inventory of homes on the market in Idaho on April 23, 2023. Wondering where Canyon County ended up? You won’t find it on this list, but it was #18 with a median listing price of $426,000.

These 10 Idaho Counties Have the Most Expensive Home Prices in 2023 Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 10 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like. (Data is accurate as of April 2023.)

