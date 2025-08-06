Fans of two of the most beloved personalities in home renovation television are eagerly waiting for their new show to hit smart TVs!

Earlier this year, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, better known as the Boise Boys, announced that they were working on a new show called Building Boise. According to their Instagram reveal, the show stream free on over 100 million smart TVs worldwide. The initial post said the first episodes would be out “late this summer 2025,” so that means we should be getting close! It’ll be the first time we’ve seen the duo back together since their contract with HGTV ended.

While we wait, mega fans of the Boise Boys have a unique opportunity to own one of the homes that they worked on during the Outgrown series that aired on their old network.

Outgrown differed from the original series because it focused on families that already owned a property that was in need of some TLC. In order to be on the show, the family had to have a minimum budget of $75,000 to put toward their renovation budget.

At the time, the Givens family owned an adorable cottage at 1413 Leadville Avenue in Boise. During the episode titled “Layout Dysfunction,” Luke and Clint worked with Kelsey and Cody to help increase the amount of storage in their home.

When the couple got married, the cottage was great. But after the arrival of their son and daughter? They needed a more functional space, so one of the things the duo did was create an entertainment center out of built-ins that could be a place to stash the kids’ toys when tidying up for guests. They also opened up the kitchen walls to make it easier for the parents to keep an eye on their kids while they were preparing dinner or snacks.

That home is now back on the market! Lysi Bishop Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty Boise shared the listing on Facebook a few days ago with the description:

Fresh on the Market: Incredible investment opportunity near Boise State & the University District! This charming 5-bed, 2-bath cottage offers consistent rental income in a high-demand location, just minutes from campus, downtown, and the Greenbelt.

The new listing shows that the home has seen some more updates since the last time it was on the market back in 2022. You can see those new photos HERE.

Or check out the story we did on the home the last time it was for sale HERE. The pictures don't include the new staging, but gives you a pretty good idea of what the home looked like after the Outgrown renovation.

This time the home is on the market for $650,000.