The 5 Most Affordable Boise Homes With Beautiful In-Ground Pools

Here it comes! Boise’s first triple digit day of the year may have arrived later than average, but there is a string of those days headed our way sooner rather than later.

Boise cracked 100 degrees for the first time on Sunday, July 9. The triple digits are expected to return soon and while we won’t crack a record high, it’s supposed to be a sweltering 106 degrees on Sunday, July 16. (The record for July 16 is 125 years old. It was 109 in 1898.)

Days like that aren’t uncommon in the Treasure Valley and wouldn’t it be a dream come true to have a private in-ground pool in your backyard to escape to? Sure, you could install one at the home you already own if your yard’s big enough but that’s quite the investment. River Pools explains that depending on what type of in-ground pool you’re looking for (vinyl liner, concrete or fiberglass) you’re looking at installation costs anywhere from $60,000-$200,000 dollars. Of course, the high end estimates are for pools with luxury add-ons like waterfalls.

Wouldn’t you rather move into a home where someone else has already shelled out that sort of money? Pools can still be pricey to maintain every summer, but regular maintenance is far more reasonable than the initial cost of installation.

If you happen to be looking for a new home and want one with a pool, there are plenty of options on the market right now! We searched for the most affordable options to pick from in Boise and here’s a look at what we found!

If you looked at those homes and said “we have different opinions of affordable,” we’re not going to disagree with you. Those were the CHEAPEST homes without in-ground pools available at press time. They may not be feasible for you. (Heck, they’re certainly not for us.) If that’s the case you have ANOTHER option for cooling down at a private pool! These folks rent their pools out by the hour on a site called Swimply. One of our promotions tech gave it a shot for her son’s birthday a few weeks ago and really enjoyed the experience.

