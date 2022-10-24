Buy Your Powerball Ticket at One of Idaho’s Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Powerball drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!

If you went to bed on Saturday night with dreams of waking up a millionaire, you were probably really disappointed when you checked your ticket on Sunday morning and discovered that you did NOT win the $580 million drawing.

Don't be too disappointed! NO ONE won Saturday night's drawing which means the drawing $610 million drawing set for Monday, October 10 will be the eighth largest Powerball Jackpot in history!

As we head toward the holidays, we already know that everything will be more expensive than last year. And we're not just talking about the gifts you're buying on Amazon or at Target and Walmart. We're talking about the cost of holiday meals and plane tickets to visit family, too. A big lottery win would certainly make the holiday season easier.

Idaho has a FANTASTIC history of producing Powerball winners. You can read more about the Gem State's big winners here. We'd love to see you become the next name on that list, so we dove into the Idaho Lottery's archives and determined where the luckiest lottery locations in Boise and the surrounding areas are. This is what we found out!

Good luck! If you win, make sure you call us Tuesday morning. We want to celebrate with you. Or let you quit your job live on the air. That decision is all yours!

15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley With a third weekly draw added to the Powerball, jackpots are getting bigger faster and lottery fever is growing! If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!

13 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining This list is up to date as of October 21, 2022!