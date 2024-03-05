11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets That Have HUGE Prizes in March 2024

How much would $50,000 change your life right now? That would definitely pay off what’s left of your auto loan. For a first time buyer, it’s an above average down payment on a new home. Maybe you have a child heading off to college in the fall. How many semesters could that cover for them?

The point is, winning $50,000 when you weren’t expecting to could be life changing! And it’s entirely possible that that it could happen for you this afternoon on the way home from the office if you know which Idaho Lottery scratch ticket to buy! Right now, they have 30 fun games with prizes running anywhere from $1,000 to $1,000,000.

Finding a top prize may be easier than you think. Normally, you’re drawn to the game that looks the most fun but the games that you should be looking for are the games with top prizes that are nearly sold out. Obviously with fewer tickets in circulation, your odds of finding a top prize go up.

This information isn’t a heavily guarded government secret! The Idaho Lottery is all about being transparent with their players and they make this information readily available on their website and app! We dug through the current games and found 11 different tickets with jackpots of $50,000 or more that haven’t been found yet. To make our strategy guide, more than 50% of the tickets for each game had to have been sold!

Some of the tickets on this list are $5. That’s less than the drink you were planning on grabbing at Dutch Bros on the way to work. And definitely WAY less than you’d spend on ANOTHER Stanley cup. Those are things you’d be willing to give up in order to win $50,000…right? Heck, one of these tickets even has a top prize of $1,000,000! You know you would!

