Boise Named Home to One of the Best Burgers in America

Yes, we're the capital city of the state known for its famous potatoes. But you know what? We can serve up a mean burger to put next to those crispy, golden fries, too!

Boise, no doubt, is home to the most famous burgers in Idaho thanks to Man v. Food host, Adam Richman. While Big Jud's wasn't the main eating challenge on on the episode Richman shot in the City of Trees, he did dig into what used to be called their "Double Big Jud," a mammoth burger made of two one pound patties, 10 pieces of bacon, two layers of mushrooms and blue cheese crumbles. After the episode aired, they renamed the $40 burger after the show.

Richman took on another giant burger as part of the Johnny B. Goode challenge at Rockies Diner during the final challenge in Boise.

Are either of these famous burgers considered one of the best in America? Not if you ask Taylor Rock and Dan Myers of The Daily Meal. They assembled a list of the Best Burger in every state and the best burger in Idaho can be found on 8th Street in Downtown Boise.

The duo chose the Huntsman Cheese Burger at Bittercreek Ale House as their favorite. According to their menu, what makes this burger unique is the fact that they top it with two British cheeses: Glocester cheddar and Stilton Blue. It's also piled with applewood smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, a pickle and special sauce. At $17.75, it's a steal compared to the Man v. Food Burger at Big Jud's.

Do you agree with their choice or is there another burger you prefer in the Treasure Valley? Feel free to drop your comments on Facebook or wherever you're reading!

