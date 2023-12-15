How Long is the Line at Idaho’s First In-N-Out? There’s An Easy Way to Find Out!

It was an event THREE years in the making and to say that Idaho showed up when its first In-N-Out Burger opened is an understatement. The December 12 grand opening reportedly shattered some of the burger chain’s records!

We’re not sure exactly where he found the information, but we do know that no one followed the progress of Meridian’s In-N-Out location quite like John Sowell. Sowell, an active member of the In-N-Out Enthusiasts group on Facebook, shared that Store 400 sold 9,100 burgers on opening day. According to his post, the previous record was 9,000, set by a location in Utah.

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

The way that Idaho showed up for the grand opening made national news with stories being published through outlets like the NY Post and KTLA in Los Angeles. In fact, the news that people camped out for over 30 hours in the middle of December and were willing to wait in eight hour lines to be part of opening day, went international when Daily Mail shared the story.

Get our free mobile app

Idaho even made Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on Thursday night. You can see his joke about us at the 6:01 mark of his monologue.

The one thing we loved about all of the videos and pictures from visits throughout the week, is the big smiles on the crowd’s faces. They knew lines were going to be long, but were just excited for the opportunity to sink their teeth into a Double-Double. In a day and age where people can be negative about ANYTHING (there are plenty of In-N-Out haters in the comments section,) it’s refreshing to see that something as simple as a $5.30 burger can spread so much joy!

How Long is the Wait at In-N-Out in Meridian?

Maybe that sort of joy is EXACTLY what you’re looking for in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you’re just not sure how much time to budget for a visit. Well, there’s a tool for that!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Someone created an In-N-Out Meridian Idaho Wait Time Tracker Facebook group where guests can post when they arrived, how long they’ve been waiting and when they finally got their food in order to give other In-N-Out Enthusiasts an idea of what to expect at any given time. People are posting updates for both the walk up line and drive-thru lane.

Is it a perfect science? No. But is it a cool resource and fun to watch the community work together to celebrate something that people have been excited about? Absolutely! If you want to join the group so you can plan your first (or second or third) visit, click HERE!

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

For what it’s worth, this author’s husband hit In-N-Out’s walk-in line just after 11 on Day 3 and waited about 90 minutes for his Double-Double, animal style fries and a vanilla shake.

KEEP READING: Order Like a Pro with In-N-Out Meridian's Secret Menu In-N-Out is moving forward with plans to build their first TWO Idaho locations! Not sure how to order when you visit? Let us help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Calm Before The Storm: The Day Before Idaho's First In-N-Out Opens Let's take a look at what's happening at Idaho's first In-N-Out -- and who's waiting -- the day before it opens... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas