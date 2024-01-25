Construction Is Officially Underway At Idaho’s Second Exciting In-N-Out Burger

Get ready for more Double-Doubles. Construction on Idaho’s second In-N-Out Burger is officially underway.

Earlier this week, Facebook user John Sowell posted a photo of the old Pier 1 by the Boise Towne Square Mall in shambles in the “In-N-Out Burger Enthusiasts of Idaho” group. KTVB re-shared that photo. Fellow group member Don Odiorne, followed that up with an image of most of the debris cleared away on Wednesday, January 24.

Boise’s been speculating if the location would actually come to fruition after This is Boise reported that there was a potential hang-up due to the old Pier 1 being owned by a different entity than the mall itself. We were able to confirm through public records that the two parcels do indeed have two different owners. However, it looks like the dispute has been settled!

Get our free mobile app

The gates around the location are bannered with the ESI Construction logo. They’re the same general contractor that worked on the Village at Meridian location that opened in December. Preliminary plans for the location indicated the new building will be 3,887 square feet with room for 74 guests inside.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare MEdia Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Could the second In-N-Out open before the end of 2024? It’s entirely possible. For reference, ESI began construction on the Meridian location on March 27, 2023. It opened on December 12, 2023. Some of the lines reached up to 8 hours on opening day and it’s likely that we’ll see more of the same when the Boise location opens.

In-N-Out is also eyeing a third location where the former TGI Fridays in Nampa was and a fourth location near the Costco on 10 Mile in Meridian.

KEEP READING: Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out's Secret Menu In-N-Out is moving forward with plans to build their first TWO Idaho locations! Not sure how to order when you visit? Let us help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

19 More Stores That Are No Longer At Boise Towne Square Mall Over 35 years, plenty of stores have come and gone at the Boise Towne Square Mall! Here are 19 more that aren't there anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart