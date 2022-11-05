Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?

Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.

Get our free mobile app

These tickets matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball. We’ll save you the time Googling those winning numbers:

Canva Canva loading...

According to Idaho Lottery officials no one has come forward to claim the two large prizes yet. Those tickets may not have won the BIG one, but that’s a pretty nice downpayment on a new home, a significant chunk of money to put in a college fund, a good way to pay off your debt or enough to buy your dream car!

Saturday Night’s Drawing Sets a New Record

Earlier this week, we told you that November 5’s drawing has the potential to become the largest lottery jackpot of all time if it continued to grow. On Friday, the jackpot hit $1.6 billion, toppling the previous record held by the January 13, 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion.

The cash value for Saturday night’s draw is ​​$782.4 million.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

If you have not yet bought your tickets, you have until 7:55 MT to do so. Perhaps, you want to buy them at one of the Treasure Valley’s luckiest lottery locations. Awesome, we searched out those destinations for you. This list includes what’s widely regarded as the luckiest lottery retailer in the nation!

KEEP READING: 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley With a third weekly draw added to the Powerball, jackpots are getting bigger faster and lottery fever is growing! If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!

5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball Leading up to the $1.5 billion Powerball drawing on November 5, these are the five most expensive single-family homes on the market in Idaho.