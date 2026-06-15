Have you ever accidentally found an amazing local restaurant that you didn’t even know existed? We did, and you need to know about it! My wife and I were headed somewhere completely different, but we wound up stumbling onto one of the Treasure Valley’s best-kept secrets.

Why Monthly Date Nights Matter for Busy Couples

You know, life gets busy. Between work, family, projects around the house, running errands, trying to keep up with everything… by the end of the day you’re exhausted. Sometimes you sit down on the couch and realize you haven’t really connected with the person sitting next to you all week.

Sara and I found ourselves in that situation a while back. Not because anything was wrong, but because life was just… life. So we made a decision. No matter what, we were going to prioritize us.

We schedule at least one date every month that is absolutely non-negotiable. Sometimes it’s a full day. Sometimes it’s just dinner. We try to do more than that, but that one date is carved in stone. The goal is simple: spend focused time together and try something new and local.

Our Treasure Valley Date Day Started in Meridian and Boise

Last weekend was one of those all-day dates. We started with pedicures at Olivia Nails & Spa in Meridian, then spent a few hours wandering around Antique World Mall in Boise. Found some cool lanterns, some vintage treasures, and just had fun taking our time.

That evening, we were headed to Izumi for dinner, but when we got there, the place was packed. Which, honestly, is a good sign. But the wait was over an hour and we were hungry.

So driving down Ustick, I jokingly said, “What about Dalton Royal?” Sara looked at me and said, “Isn’t that just an event center?” I told her I’d heard they had food too.

Well, it checked our “new and local” box, so we gave it a shot.

And wow, am I glad we did.

A Look Inside Dalton Royal In Meridian What is The Dalton Royal in Meridian? Is it an event center? A restaurant? A bar? A live music venue? A comedy club? The answer is… YES! The Dalton Royal is one of the Treasure Valley’s most unique destinations. Need a place for a birthday party, wedding reception, company gathering, or special event? They’ve got you covered with a beautiful event space that’s ready to host your next celebration. But that’s just the beginning.

The Dalton Royal is also home to a fantastic restaurant featuring tropical-inspired cuisine served late into the evening, a full-service bar, live music, karaoke nights, dueling pianos, comedy shows, and a packed calendar of themed events throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

What We Ordered at Dalton Royal in Meridian

The service was fantastic. We ordered the crab dip, mac and cheese, and their World Tour of Tacos. Everything was outstanding. In fact, we liked it so much that we went back again last night with Sara’s dad and Evie.

This time we tried completely different things. Fish and chips for me and my father-in-law, shrimp scampi for Sara, and the All-American Burger for Evie. Again, absolutely delicious. And almost everything is locally sourced.

Dalton Royal in Meridian Is More Than an Event Center

But here’s what surprised us both on our visits: we were practically the only people there.

Sara and I looked at each other and realized a lot of people probably think exactly what she thought—that Dalton Royal is just an event center. It’s not. They’ve got a full restaurant, full bar, live music, theme nights, and really reasonable prices.

Why This Meridian Restaurant Deserves More Attention

But honestly, the bigger lesson wasn’t about finding a new restaurant.

It’s this: Never stop dating your partner.

Keep making time for each other. Keep trying new things. Keep creating memories. Keep falling in love.

And if you can do that while supporting local businesses right here in the Treasure Valley? That’s a pretty great way to spend a Saturday.