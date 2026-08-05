We all have that list of things we keep saying we’re going to do. Clean out the garage... Finally organize the closet... Call that friend we haven’t talked to in way too long.

For a lot of us, donating blood is on that list too. We know it’s important, but life gets busy and somehow we never get around to it. Right now, though, there are plenty of opportunities to change that.

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The American Red Cross has blood drives scheduled all across the Treasure Valley over the next couple of weeks, and there’s never been a better time to roll up your sleeve.

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The Red Cross says summer is traditionally one of the toughest times of year to keep the blood supply where it needs to be. Vacations, family trips and busy schedules often mean fewer donors, while hospitals still need blood every single day for trauma patients, surgeries, cancer treatments and people living with chronic illnesses.

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Several Treasure Valley Blood Drives Are Coming Up

If you’ve been thinking about donating, there are plenty of opportunities nearby.

Where to Donate Blood in Boise and the Treasure Valley This August Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

It Only Takes About an Hour

People are often surprised by how quick the process really is. The actual blood donation usually takes about 10 minutes, while the entire appointment, including registration, a quick health screening and enjoying a snack afterward typically takes around an hour.

One donation can help multiple patients, and every blood type is needed.

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A Little Extra Thank You

The Red Cross is also offering a little bonus for donors this month.

Anyone who donates blood during August will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email (restrictions apply), as a thank you for helping replenish the blood supply during one of the year’s most challenging donation periods.

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One Hour Can Make a Difference

We’ve seen our Idaho communities come together so many times this summer to support wildfire firefighters, help families after the tragedy in Twin Falls or simply looking out for neighbors during the heat.

Donating blood is another one of those simple acts that can make an enormous difference.

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You’ll probably never meet the person whose life you help save. But somewhere, someone will be incredibly thankful you took an hour out of your day.

If you’ve been meaning to donate… maybe this is your sign.

Find a Blood Drive Near You