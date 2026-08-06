If you’ve driven by Shindig Farms on a Friday or Saturday night this summer and wondered why there were hundreds of cars lined up, you’re definitely not alone.

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The 208 Night Market has quietly become one of those events that people want to come back to again and again. And if you’ve been saying, “We should really check that out sometime,” this weekend is your last chance for the season.

Shindig Farms Shindig Farms

What started just a few years ago as a simple idea has grown into one of the Treasure Valley’s biggest summer success stories.

Shindig Farms Shindig Farms

Inspired by the energy of the night markets found around Los Angeles, the 208 Night Market launched with a simple goal: create a place where local food vendors, artists, makers and small businesses could come together in one fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Three years later, that vision has exploded into one of Idaho’s fastest-growing community events.

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Growing So Fast It Needed More Room

As attendance continued to climb, organizers quickly realized they needed a larger venue.

The move to Shindig Farms gave the market room to spread out, add more vendors, improve parking and create an even bigger experience for visitors. Today, more than 100 food and merchandise vendors fill the grounds with everything from handcrafted goods and boutique clothing to international street food, desserts and live entertainment.

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Instead of feeling like a traditional craft fair or farmers market, the event has become more of a summer festival.

You’ll hear music playing throughout the evening, smell fresh tacos, barbecue and grilled favorites from every direction, and probably leave with something you never knew you needed.

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More Than Just Shopping

One of the reasons the Night Market has become so popular is that it gives local entrepreneurs a chance to be discovered.

Many of the vendors are small Treasure Valley businesses that don’t have permanent storefronts. For them, the Night Market has become a place to introduce themselves to thousands of potential customers in a single weekend.

Organizers say their mission has always been to support local businesses while creating a fun place for families and friends to spend a summer evening together.

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The Treasure Valley Can’t Stop Talking About It

Just look around on social media and you’ll see the same comments repeated over and over.

People rave about the incredible food selection, the lively atmosphere and discovering vendors they’d never seen before. Others say it’s refreshing to have something different to do on a Friday or Saturday night that isn’t just dinner and a movie.

Even Reddit users have called it “worth the drive,” saying they enjoy the diverse crowd and the variety of food options that make every visit a little different.

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Your Last Chance This Season

If you’ve been waiting to check it out, don’t wait much longer.

This Friday and Saturday mark the final 208 Night Market weekends of the season at Shindig Farms. The market runs from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., with free parking available on-site.

Shindig Farms Shindig Farms

Summer always seems to fly by, and before you know it we’ll all be talking about the kids back in school, pumpkin patches, BSU and Halloween. So this weekend, head out to the 208 Night Market, grab something delicious to eat, support a few local businesses and enjoy a Treasure Valley summer night while you still can.

It may have started as a simple idea, but it’s quickly become one of the coolest community events Idaho has to offer.