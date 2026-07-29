If you’ve looked toward the foothills lately and wondered where they went, you’re not alone.

Canva.com Canva.com

Wildfire smoke from fires in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and beyond has settled over the Treasure Valley, creating some of the worst air quality we’ve seen this summer.

While we can’t do much about the air outside, there are several simple things you can do to make the air inside your home healthier for you and your family.

Things You Can Do To Help The Air Quality In Your Home Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Know When to Wear an N95 Mask

If you have to be outside for extended periods, an N95 respirator can filter out much of the fine particulate matter found in wildfire smoke.

Cloth masks and standard surgical masks don’t provide the same level of protection against smoke particles.

Canva.com Canva.com

Don’t Forget Your Pets

Dogs and cats breathe the same smoky air we do. Limit long walks during the worst air quality days, make sure they have plenty of fresh water, and watch for coughing, excessive panting or trouble breathing.

Canva.com Canva.com

When to Seek Medical Help Because of the Poor Idaho Air Quality

If anyone in your family experiences: Trouble breathing, chest pain severe coughing, wheezing that doesn’t improve or dizziness…don’t assume it’s “just the smoke.” Contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care, especially for young children, older adults or anyone with heart or lung conditions.

Photo by Tim Witzdam on Unsplash Air quality monitor shows levels of pollutants.

Keep You and Your Treasure Valley Family Safe

We may not be able to clear the smoke over the Treasure Valley overnight, but we can make our homes a healthier place to ride it out.

A clean air filter, a closed window and a portable air purifier may seem like small steps, but together they can make a meaningful difference until Idaho gets the cooler weather and cleaner air we’re all hoping for.