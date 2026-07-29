The Smoke Outside Is Bad Enough… Here’s How to Keep the Air Inside Your Idaho Home Cleaner
If you’ve looked toward the foothills lately and wondered where they went, you’re not alone.
Wildfire smoke from fires in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and beyond has settled over the Treasure Valley, creating some of the worst air quality we’ve seen this summer.
While we can’t do much about the air outside, there are several simple things you can do to make the air inside your home healthier for you and your family.
Things You Can Do To Help The Air Quality In Your Home
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
Know When to Wear an N95 Mask
If you have to be outside for extended periods, an N95 respirator can filter out much of the fine particulate matter found in wildfire smoke.
Cloth masks and standard surgical masks don’t provide the same level of protection against smoke particles.
Don’t Forget Your Pets
Dogs and cats breathe the same smoky air we do. Limit long walks during the worst air quality days, make sure they have plenty of fresh water, and watch for coughing, excessive panting or trouble breathing.
When to Seek Medical Help Because of the Poor Idaho Air Quality
If anyone in your family experiences: Trouble breathing, chest pain severe coughing, wheezing that doesn’t improve or dizziness…don’t assume it’s “just the smoke.” Contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care, especially for young children, older adults or anyone with heart or lung conditions.
Keep You and Your Treasure Valley Family Safe
We may not be able to clear the smoke over the Treasure Valley overnight, but we can make our homes a healthier place to ride it out.
A clean air filter, a closed window and a portable air purifier may seem like small steps, but together they can make a meaningful difference until Idaho gets the cooler weather and cleaner air we’re all hoping for.