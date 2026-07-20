The Great Idaho Dolphin Dunk Is Back… But They Are Going Fast
If you’ve ever wanted to win a vacation to Mexico while helping local kids right here in the Treasure Valley, now’s your chance.
The Great Dolphin Dunk is officially underway, and once again, thousands of bright blue toy dolphins will soon race around the Endless River at Roaring Springs. While it’s one of the most entertaining fundraisers of the summer, it’s also one of the most important for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.
The campaign officially kicked off with the annual Hope Float, where approximately 200 Club kids filled the Endless River to celebrate the beginning of this year’s fundraiser. Now you have until August 8th to adopt a dolphin and help support thousands of local children, but the dolphins are selling fast
More Than Just A Fun Summer Tradition
At first glance, it looks like a simple rubber duck race… only with dolphins.
But every $5 dolphin purchased helps provide safe places for children after school and during the summer months. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County serve more than 5,000 young people through eight Treasure Valley locations, offering everything from homework help and healthy meals to STEM education, sports, leadership programs, arts, counseling, and career readiness.
For many families, the Clubs aren’t just somewhere to spend the afternoon, they’re a lifeline.
Your Dolphin Could Win Big
Of course, helping kids is the biggest reward. But your dolphin also has a chance to bring home some incredible prizes when 10,000 toy dolphins are released into Roaring Springs’ Endless River on Sunday, August 9 at noon.
This year’s prizes include:
An all-inclusive trip to Mexico for two (airfare not included)
Roaring Springs season passes for four
$500 Cash
One year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company
You can purchase one dolphin for $5 or six dolphins for $25.
A Million-Dollar Impact
The Great Dolphin Dunk has become one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite summer traditions for good reason.
Over the past 25 years, the fundraiser has generated more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support for local youth programs, helping thousands of children find mentors, build confidence, stay safe, and discover opportunities they may never have had otherwise.
How You Can Help Thousands Of Idaho Kids
Whether you’re hoping your dolphin crosses the finish line first or you simply want to support an organization that’s changing lives every day, this is one of the easiest ways to make a real difference.
Every dolphin adopted helps keep the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County doing what they do best—giving local kids a safe place to learn, grow, and dream bigger.
If you haven’t adopted your dolphin yet, you need to act fast... before the big race on August 9. Go to the Ada County Boys and Girls Club website and for just a few dollars, you could help shape a child’s future… and maybe even win a trip to Mexico.
Best Rides At Roaring Springs
Gallery Credit: Credit N8