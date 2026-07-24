National Tequila Day is TODAY (Friday, July 24), and if you’re looking for a great excuse to get together with friends, this might be it.

Whether you prefer a smooth sipping tequila, a smoky mezcal, or a handcrafted margarita made with fresh ingredients, the Treasure Valley has no shortage of places that take agave spirits seriously. From hidden cocktail bars to restaurants with hundreds of tequila options, these local favorites have built loyal followings for good reason.

Let's Celebrate National Tequila Day Around The Treasure Valley Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Photo by Createasea on Unsplash People toast with cocktails and drinks in a bar.

Cheers to National Tequila Day

Whether you’re looking to sample a rare añejo, enjoy a fresh margarita on a patio, or simply discover a new favorite local restaurant, these seven Treasure Valley destinations offer something for every tequila fan.

Photo by Abstral Official on Unsplash a woman is drinking from a bottle of wine

Prefer to Celebrate at Home?

If you’d rather celebrate National Tequila Day from the comfort of your own backyard, Idaho’s state liquor stores have plenty of excellent options to choose from. For a smooth sipping tequila, look for Tequila Ocho Plata, El Tesoro Blanco, or Don Fulano Blanco, all favorites among tequila enthusiasts for their authentic agave flavor.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

If you’re mixing up margaritas, Espolòn Blanco, Olmeca Altos Plata, and Tres Agaves Organic Blanco deliver outstanding quality without breaking the bank.

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And if you’re ready to treat yourself, a bottle of Clase Azul Reposado or Don Julio 1942 can turn an ordinary evening into a special occasion.

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Just remember: the best way to celebrate National Tequila Day is responsibly. Pick a designated driver, call a rideshare, or make a night of it by staying nearby. After all, great tequila is best enjoyed when everyone gets home safely.