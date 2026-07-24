7 Treasure Valley Spots Every Tequila Lover Should Visit for National Tequila Day

7 Treasure Valley Spots Every Tequila Lover Should Visit for National Tequila Day

Photo by Max Böhme on Unsplash

National Tequila Day is TODAY (Friday, July 24), and if you’re looking for a great excuse to get together with friends, this might be it.

Whether you prefer a smooth sipping tequila, a smoky mezcal, or a handcrafted margarita made with fresh ingredients, the Treasure Valley has no shortage of places that take agave spirits seriously. From hidden cocktail bars to restaurants with hundreds of tequila options, these local favorites have built loyal followings for good reason.

Let's Celebrate National Tequila Day Around The Treasure Valley

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

People toast with cocktails and drinks in a bar.
Photo by Createasea on Unsplash

Cheers to National Tequila Day

Whether you’re looking to sample a rare añejo, enjoy a fresh margarita on a patio, or simply discover a new favorite local restaurant, these seven Treasure Valley destinations offer something for every tequila fan.

a woman is drinking from a bottle of wine
Photo by Abstral Official on Unsplash

Prefer to Celebrate at Home?

If you’d rather celebrate National Tequila Day from the comfort of your own backyard, Idaho’s state liquor stores have plenty of excellent options to choose from. For a smooth sipping tequila, look for Tequila Ocho Plata, El Tesoro Blanco, or Don Fulano Blanco, all favorites among tequila enthusiasts for their authentic agave flavor.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

If you’re mixing up margaritas, Espolòn Blanco, Olmeca Altos Plata, and Tres Agaves Organic Blanco deliver outstanding quality without breaking the bank.

Romain Maurice, Getty Images
Romain Maurice, Getty Images

And if you’re ready to treat yourself, a bottle of Clase Azul Reposado or Don Julio 1942 can turn an ordinary evening into a special occasion.

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

Just remember: the best way to celebrate National Tequila Day is responsibly. Pick a designated driver, call a rideshare, or make a night of it by staying nearby. After all, great tequila is best enjoyed when everyone gets home safely.

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Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells

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