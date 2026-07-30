If you’ve been wandering through Costco in Boise, Meridian or Nampa lately, you’ve probably noticed the towering ground breaking skeletons, giant pumpkins and Halloween decorations stacked almost to the ceiling.

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Home Depot and Lowes have both released their Halloween 2026 decorations online and the instore displays won't be far behind.

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Meanwhile, Hobby Lobby and a few other stores have already started putting out Christmas decorations. Christmas… in July.

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So, if Christmas can show up before we’ve even made it to August, I think it’s only fair that Halloween gets its turn. And this weekend, it officially does.

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Spirit Halloween Store Opens in Boise

The Spirit Halloween store next to Cabela’s on Franklin Road is expected to open Saturday morning at 11a, giving Treasure Valley Halloween fans their first chance to browse this year’s costumes, decorations, animatronics, and all the spooky goodies that somehow convince us we absolutely need another fog machine.

Not that I’m speaking from experience.

Spirit will also have two other Boise locations, a store in Meridian returns, as well as Nampa and Caldwell.

All The Spirit Halloween Stores Coming To The Treasure Valley In 2026 Spirit Halloween has added and moved a few locations for 2026! Here's your guide to get your spook on this year in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

There Are Two Types of People in the Treasure Valley

I’ve realized there are basically two kinds of people this time of year. The first group looks at Halloween decorations in August and says, “Seriously? It’s still summer!”

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The second group is already planning their yard display, deciding which horror movies to watch first, and wondering if this is finally the year they buy the Home Depot 12-foot Skelly.

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Anyone who knows me, already knows which group I’m in.

I’ve always loved Halloween. There’s just something fun about it. Haunted houses, cool decorations, neighborhood trick-or-treaters, pumpkin carving… it’s one holiday that doesn’t ask you to buy presents or cook a giant meal. It just gives everyone permission to have a little fun.

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Is Halloween Starting Earlier in the Treasure Valley?

It sure does feel like it. Every year it seems like Halloween decorations hit store shelves a little sooner. Retailers know there are plenty of us who actually enjoy decorating for fall, and if people are willing to shop early, stores are happy to oblige.

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Besides, once Labor Day rolls around, it seems like the calendar starts moving at warp speed. Suddenly it’s Halloween… then Thanksgiving… then Christmas… and then we’re making New Year’s resolutions.

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So… When Does Spooky Season Start?

I’m curious where you fall on this. Are you someone who waits until October 1 before putting out a pumpkin? Do you decorate right after Labor Day or are you the person who already has skeletons in the front yard and a horror movie playing in the background while everyone else is still thinking about barbecues?

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As for me? I’m perfectly okay with spooky season arriving a little early. Life’s too short not to enjoy giant skeletons, haunted houses, creepy decorations, and a little harmless fun.

Photo by Quilia on Unsplash two skeleton near white concrete building with string lights at daytime

Now if you’ll excuse me… I suddenly feel the urge to go see what’s new at Spirit Halloween.