We’ve officially reached our fifth and final stop celebrating National Ice Cream Month, and this one took us to one of the Treasure Valley’s fastest-growing communities.

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Sara and I headed to Sea Salt Creamery in Star, and I can definitely see why it’s become such a popular destination.

When we walked in, the place was buzzing. Families were enjoying a summer evening together, kids were trying to decide between flavors, and there was a steady line at the counter. That’s usually a pretty good sign.

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Handmade in Idaho the Old-Fashioned Way

One of the things that sets Sea Salt Creamery apart is its commitment to making its ice cream in small batches using quality ingredients.

The shop features handcrafted ice cream made fresh on-site, with a menu that includes familiar favorites along with creative seasonal flavors. You can taste the difference in the texture. The ice cream is incredibly smooth and creamy without feeling overly heavy.

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Our Visit to Star for Ice Cream

From the moment we walked in, the staff was friendly and welcoming, even with a busy shop.

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The only hard part was figuring out which flavor to order. One of the things that stood out to me was just how creamy everything was. You can tell this isn’t mass-produced ice cream. Every bite tasted fresh, rich and carefully made.

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The atmosphere also deserves a mention. The Sea Salt Creamery feels like one of those neighborhood places where families gather after Little League games, couples stop for dessert after dinner and friends meet up on a warm Idaho evening.

Sometimes a place just has a good vibe, and this definitely felt like one of those places.

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Another Great Local Treasure Valley Ice Cream Stop

One of my favorite parts of this National Ice Cream Month series has been discovering that every locally owned ice cream shop has its own personality. Some specialize in bold, creative flavors and some focus on rich, traditional recipes, while others create a fun experience that makes you want to stay awhile.

Sea Salt Creamery manages to blend all three, delivering handcrafted ice cream in a welcoming atmosphere that makes it easy to understand why people keep coming back.

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Is the Ice Cream Worth the Trip to Star?

If you haven’t made the drive to Sea Salt Creamery yet, I’d definitely recommend adding it to your summer to do list. It’s just another reminder that the best treats in Idaho come from locally owned businesses that put their heart into every scoop.